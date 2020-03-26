Fatal shooting under investigation in Priceville

PRICEVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - One person is dead after a shooting in Priceville Thursday afternoon.
Priceville police and Morgan County deputies responded to a domestic call on Old Somerville Road and Highway 67 around 3:45 p.m.
There were two people in the home.
Priceville officers have one person in custody and are working to find out exactly what happened.
Authorities say there is no threat to public safety at this time.
So far, no other information has been released.
