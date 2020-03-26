Arrests pending after 13 ounces of meth seized in DeKalb County

DEKALB COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - The DeKalb County Sheriff’s Office has reported an ongoing investigation after methamphetamine was seized last week.
On March 18, agents with the DeKalb County drug agents, Henagar police, ALEA, and DeKalb County deputies executed two search warrants in the Fort Payne and Rainsville areas.
Investigators say they found over 13 ounces of methamphetamine, as well as drug paraphernalia, marijuana and an undisclosed amount of US currency. Agents seized all evidence related to the crime.
The investigation is still ongoing and arrests are pending from the narcotics seized.
“This is part of a larger operation to dismantle a network of narcotics dealers in our area. Regardless of the current outbreak, we must continue this fight and not let people dealing in dangerous drugs have a foothold in our county," said DeKalb County Sheriff Nick Welden.
“Just because we are taking special precautions at this time does not mean we will stop doing our jobs. Dealers in our county will never have to stop looking over their shoulders,” he said.
