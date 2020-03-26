Albertville police searching for runaway teen

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Albertville police are asking the public’s help in finding a runaway teen.
14-year-old Brandon Tyrone McCullom-Owens left home on March 19 and has had no contact with family since.
He is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall and 175 pounds with black hair and brown eyes.
There is no last known clothing description or direction of travel.
If anyone has any contact or knows his whereabouts, please call the Albertville Police Department at 256-878-1212 anytime or during business hours contact the Albertville Police Department Detective Division at 256-891-8274.
