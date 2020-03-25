Staying dry and warming through the rest of the week, more storms late Saturday

Clouds have been abundant through the morning, but the clouds are expected to thin during the afternoon, allowing some peaks of sunshine. With efficient sunshine this afternoon, highs will likely reach the upper 60s. Tonight will have little to no cloud cover. Winds will be very light, and patchy fog could develop tonight. Overnight lows will be near 50 degrees.
Conditions will continue to improve for the next few days. Thursday will have a mix of sun and clouds in the morning and more sun in the afternoon. Warm air will travel in from the south tomorrow, at around 10 mph, and highs will warm into the lower 80s. Friday will also be unseasonably warm with highs in the lower 80s, paired with a mix of sun and clouds.
The area will have a nice break from the rain today through Friday, and most of Saturday, but Saturday evening through the overnight hours will be active with showers and thunderstorms with another cold front that will tract eastward through the area Saturday night. The threat for severe weather for the Tennessee Valley appears small at this time. The better threat for severe weather is to our west, but the area could still have some strong thunderstorms Saturday.
By sunrise Sunday, most of the rain will be gone and dry conditions will return. Highs Saturday will make it into the upper 70s, but after the cold front on Saturday, Sunday’s high will dip into the upper 60s. Next week will have highs close to average, in the 60s. Rain has the highest chance next week on Tuesday.
