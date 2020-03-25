Shoals residents make needed masks, gowns during pandemic

COLBERT COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Health care workers may be facing a shortage of masks and gowns during the COVID-19 pandemic, but Shoals residents are doing their part to help.
According to our news partners the Times Daily, individuals and clothing manufacturers are stepping up to make masks and gowns for health care worker use.
Clothing designer Alabama Chanin was contacted by an Alabama hospital system seeking help with safety gear.
“We have shifted our priorities to be able to meet the demands that a lot of medical providers are having right now in terms of masks and gowns” said Jess Turner, studio coordinator for Alabama Chanin.
“We think what we’re looking at will only increase for the next two or three weeks,” Turner said. “Right now, we’re doing our best to provide a mask that is as impermeable as we can make it.”
Turner projected Alabama Chanin can make nearly 3,000 masks per week.
Individuals are doing their part as well. Ford City seamstress Lisa Clement said she decided to start sewing masks after seeing posts on social media regarding the need for safety gear.
“The two of us together have probably made 100,” Clement said about her and a sewing friend of hers doing similar.
She said it’s something productive they can do while they’re sheltering themselves at home.
For more on this story, visit our news partners at the Times Daily.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.