More changes at Redstone Arsenal gates, facilities this week

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Due to the reduced number of people accessing Redstone Arsenal, the installation is implementing some new changes.
The following changes effective Wednesday, March 25.
- Closure of Gate 3 (Redstone Road) and Gate 10 (Patton Road)
- Reduced lanes at Gate 9 (Rideout Road.), Gate 1 (Martin Road East) and Gate 7 (Martin Road West)
- Expand Gate 8 (Goss Road) hours to 24/7 access
The following eateries will close completely: Strike Zone, Java Cafe, Weeden Mountain Grill, and Firehouse Pub
The MWR Youth Center will close.
MWR child development centers and school age services will consolidate to a single location at the Mills Road CDC.
Previously Implemented Changes:
Fox Army Health Center drive-thru pharmacy is open for refills only.
Beginning Friday, March 19, the Redstone PX and Commissary will dedicate morning hours for retirees. Post Exchange dedicated hours are 8 a.m.-10 a.m. Commissary dedicated hours are 9 a.m.-noon.
Soldier for Life Transition Assistance Program (SFL-TAP) will telework until further notice. To schedule retirement briefings contact 256-876-3295 or jazmine.j.norwood.ctr@mail.mil.
Employee Assistance Program (EAP), will telework until further notice. To schedule a telephonic appointment contact Gina Koger at 256-313-6121 or gina.m.koger.civ@mail.mil or Wanda Gilbert at 256 285-7840 or wanda.d.gilbert2.civ@mail.mil.
Guards will no longer physically handle Common Access Cards as commuters enter Redstone.
Recreational Badge access and applications have been suspended.
The Redstone Tax Center remains open to active duty personnel only.
Religious services at the Bicentennial Chapel have been canceled until further notice.
The following MWR activities are closed until further notice: Bingo, art and crafts shop, auto shop, outdoor recreation, library, Pagano Gym, aquatic center.
Bowling center activities are suspended.
Redstone Arsenal-hosted community events through the middle of April have been canceled.
Functions at the Summit, Overlook and Cliffs have been canceled.
The food truck corral (MSFC) has been suspended.
Drug testing operations have been suspended.
Food service cafeterias are open for takeout only. Dining spaces are closed.
COL Scott Fitness Center, Pagano Gym, and Sparkman Fitness Center are closed.
Flying Club activities are suspended.
The Links at Redstone Arsenal is closed.
The Firehouse Pub is closed.
The MWR information, tickets and reservations office (ITR) is closed.
Applications for visitor badges are suspended unless approved by exception by the garrison commander.
Toftoy Hall Auditorium is closed.
Bob Jones Auditorium in the Sparkman Center is closed.
One Stop is open. Madison Co. DMV/licensing office in the One Stop is closed.
