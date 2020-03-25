Mayor: Madison City Hall open and operational after employee tests positive for COVID-19

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison’s mayor said city government isn’t going anywhere.
Tuesday, Mayor Paul Finley said the city has taken steps to protect employees after an employee in the engineering department tested positive for the novel coronavirus.
He said roughly a dozen Madison City employees are self-quarantined or working from home.
The engineering, planning and building departments were impacted, but Finley said they are still operational.
″Our goal in city government is to stay open to support our citizens in every way that we can. We had a policy in place that were like this to happen, again, it happened in the Vice President’s Office, it happened in the arsenal," he said .
“Personnel such as police and fire don’t have this option, but if they’re not comfortable they can use a sick day to stay away, we’re giving them the basics of what each and everyone of us is to socially distance to stay safe."
The employee in question has not been to work since Wednesday.
Finley said if people need city services, they should call or go online before going to city hall.
