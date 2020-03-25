Madison crews make quick work of Wednesday morning fire

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - Madison City firefighters spent Wednesday morning handling a house fire on Rainbow Drive.
The 911 call went out right around 8 a.m.. Within a half hour, the fire was under control and crews were working on putting out hot spots.
We’re told there were no injuries and the people living in the house were able to escape without any issues.
No word on what caused the fire at this time. Investigators tell us most of the damage was limited to the garage.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.