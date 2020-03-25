Madison County teacher tests positive for COVID-19, students may have been exposed

MADISON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison County teacher who taught at Endeavor Elementary School has tested positive for COVID-19.
It is unknown when the teacher contracted the virus, and ADPH has advised the teacher to contact everyone they had contact with over the last two weeks.
The Madison County School System notified all Endeavor Elementary Parents of the possible exposure by email.
The teacher hasn’t been publicly identified because of privacy concerns, but parents of children in that teacher’s class have been notified by phone.
The last known date the teacher had contact with anyone in the district is March 13th. Guidance from the school system encourages Endeavor students to isolate through March 28th which would be a 14-day window from the last possible contact.
Symptoms to watch for include: fever, cough, body aches, and shortness of breath. You can read more about COVID-19 on the CDC’s website.
