Jackson County employee dies after contracting COVID-19

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Jackson County Commission Chairman Tim Guffey has released a statement saying one of the commission’s part-time employees has passed away.
Guffey said the Alabama Department of Health confirms the employee died after contracting COVID-19.
The employee worked in a department of the courthouse that did not require regular contact with the public.
Guffey said all employees have been notified and the employee’s work area will be fully sanitized and checked. The courthouse will not reopen until at least April 6.
This is Alabama’s first death related to COVID-19 that we know of. We are contacting ADPH to confirm.
