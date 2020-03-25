Huntsville school teacher tests positive for COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - — Huntsville City Schools leaders confirm a teacher at Morris Middle School has tested positive for COVID-19.
Families and staff members at both Morris middle and elementary schools have been notified. The last known date the teacher was at school is Friday, March 13.
As a precautionary measure, Huntsville City Schools will be ceasing curbside meal distribution from the Morris School site. They will continue to serve the Morris School community via school bus delivery service.
They are also encouraging those families to visit the other three meal distribution sites, to include: Chaffee Elementary, Lakewood Elementary and Lee High School.
Families are encouraged to self-monitor for symptoms of coronavirus including fever, dry cough, body aches and shortness of breath. Additionally, families are recommended to continue practicing social distancing by remaining at home unless it involves work or obtaining essential items such as food and medicine.
Anyone exhibiting one or more of these symptoms should call a medical professional immediately. Any HCS families who receive a positive test for COVID-19 are asked to contact HCS nursing coordinator Andrea Penn at Andrea.Penn@hsv-K12.org.
