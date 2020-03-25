Health insurers outline COVID-19 coverage plans

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - How is the coronavirus being covered by your health insurance provider?
The Alabama Department of Insurance is closely monitoring insurance issues related to COVID-19 and is actively engaged with our health insurance industry to monitor the protections being provided to their customers relating to the Coronavirus.
The list includes information for the following companies:
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield Alabama
- Bright Health
- Cigna
- Humana
- United Healthcare
- VIVA Health
- Medicare
- SEIB
- Wellfleet
For more information, call the Alabama Department of Insurance at 334-269-3550.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.