Health insurers outline COVID-19 coverage plans
Alabama's Department of Insurance constantly reviews COVID-19 issues (Source: MGN)
By Wade Smith | March 25, 2020 at 7:41 AM CDT - Updated March 25 at 7:41 AM

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - How is the coronavirus being covered by your health insurance provider?

The Alabama Department of Insurance is closely monitoring insurance issues related to COVID-19 and is actively engaged with our health insurance industry to monitor the protections being provided to their customers relating to the Coronavirus.

As a consumer service, the Department has compiled important information from health insurers providing coverage in Alabama.

The list includes information for the following companies:

- Aetna

- Blue Cross Blue Shield Alabama

- Bright Health

- Cigna

- Humana

- United Healthcare

- VIVA Health

- Medicare

- SEIB

- Wellfleet

For more information, call the Alabama Department of Insurance at 334-269-3550.

