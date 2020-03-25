GE employee in Decatur tests positive for COVID-19; plant temporarily shut down

DECATUR, Ala. (WAFF) - GE Appliances confirms that one of its employees in Decatur has tested positive for COVID-19.
GE spokeswoman Julie Wood said the employee has been quarantined, and the company has notified anyone who works in immediate proximity or who is considered a close work contact and asked them to self-quarantine at home.
“The plant is currently on a temporary shutdown. We made the decision to briefly pause our U.S. manufacturing operations to quickly reset and ensure we have the resources we need in place for a strong production startup on March 30. Already this week, a large portion of the facility has been cleaned using EPA approved methods. In addition, external crews are professionally sanitizing high-touch and high-traffic areas. The health and safety of our employees is a priority,” Wood said in a statement.
Wood said the business leadership team is meeting multiple times daily to determine the best actions during this time.
She said they are also continuously improving the environment to reduce risk of exposure. Some of these steps include:
- Increased janitorial services in the plants using internal and external professional cleaning services.
- High-touch areas were cleaned thoroughly and will continue to be cleaned multiple times per shift. These areas include, but are not limited to: doorknobs, turnstiles, air guns, fixtures, tool grips, equipment touchpoints, , light switches, vending machines, Bid-boards, time clocks, tool crib countertops, touch points on docks, and handrails.
