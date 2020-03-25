Fox Army Health Center Pharmacy to reopen March 30

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Fox Army Health Center has postponed the reopening of their interior Pharmacy operations to beneficiaries until Monday, March 30.
The Health Center will maintain its drive-through capability for refills only for the foreseeable future, as directed by new Army guidance.When the interior Pharmacy reopens to beneficiaries, it will be for new prescriptions only in an effort to promote social distancing.
The pharmacy’s operations were changed previously due to an employee testing positive for COVID-19.
