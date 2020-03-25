Dry, warm stretch with 80s on the way

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Happy Wednesday! We are finally drying up across the Tennessee Valley & this should last a while!
The cold front which sparked last night’s severe weather has fully pushed through the Valley and has turned wind to the north. Lingering clouds this morning will thin out as we move through the middle of the morning and we should be some sunshine by the afternoon. The north wind will keep our afternoon temperatures a bit cooler today, but we will still be right around the seasonable normal in the mid to upper 60s.
The dry weather will continue as we move through the end of the week. It will be an absolutely gorgeous stretch of weather for Thursday and Friday. We will be dry and sunny with some major warmth both days. High temperatures Thursday and Friday will likely be into the low 80s! Our next chances of storms will be late in the day on Saturday. It is still early to discuss whether there will be some strong storms here in the Valley, but it is worth monitoring!
See some of your submitted photos from last night’s First Alert Weather below.
