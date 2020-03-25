COVID-19 effects on buying, re-financing a home

The Federal Reserve is buying unlimited amounts of U.S. Treasury and mortgage-backed securities. A huge step that has proven to go much further than what the government did during the 2008 recession. Then, the government put close to $4 trillion into the economy and that was over the course of several years. Right now, the government is moving so quickly that we could see the same results in a matter of weeks. Further proving how big of an impact the coronavirus is having on the economy.