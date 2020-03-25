Coronavirus test results see delays as demand on labs spike

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The number of coronavirus tests being administered is only going up, and that means the number of results are climbing as well.
At Wednesday’s daily Madison County coronavirus briefing, Huntsville Hospital CEO David Spillers said there have been delays in getting results back from contracted labs.
He said there have been roughly 1,000 tests administered in Madison County.
“We’re working to try and identify those patients, and track down their results. The labs last week were overwhelmed with volume," he said.
Spillers said the system is looking into completing tests on-site, but is running into roadblocks.
“We just cannot get from the national lab vendors the material to do that in our lab, but we’re continuing to work on it," he said.
Madison County resident Eric Shaw said he’s been waiting on results since Wed., March 18. At the time of this publication, it’s been seven days.
He was told he would get results back in roughly four days.
“Pardon my french but that’s just ****-poor execution if you ask me,” he said.
He said he got tested at Huntsville Hospital’s Fever and Flu drive through near Governor’s Drive.
He’s since been quarantined at home, away from his job and family, with no answers.
“I live paycheck to paycheck, week by week, at the end of day yeah they’re not shutting off power, but they’re going to make us pay that back,” he said.
Spillers said the system is working to get results out. He said until results are received, each test should be treated as a positive and quarantining is necessary.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.