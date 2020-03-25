Cleanup begins in northeast Mississippi after Tuesday’s tornado

This is the new painful reality for Jeff Daniel and his family. His garage, which has been serving the Tishomingo community for more than 50 years, destroyed in Tuesday’s storms. “Something told me it was our time, and as you can see it was.” He’s lived here his entire life and said it’s the first time he’s experienced such a powerful and dangerous storm. “Couldn’t see anything on the ground. You could see the clouds swirling. We shut the door and locked it and went to the center of the house.”