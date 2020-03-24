University of Alabama siblings helping neighbors amid coronavirus pandemic

CHICAGO, Ill. (WSFA/NBC) - Most college students are now back at home due to the coronavirus outbreak. Two University of Alabama students are making the most of it by stepping up to help their neighbors.
The idea, they say, came from a conversation.
"I was telling her that I’d shop for her and her friends,” said student Michael Arundel
Arundel returned to his family's home in Chicago but was confined and concerned for his community.
"I think we are all looking for something to do during this time and I felt this would be the best use of our time,” Arundel said.
Arundel started an organization called "leave it to us." it’s a no-fee shopping service for seniors in the southwest suburbs.
“You’ll call me and I’ll talk to my friends and see who wants to step up for the day and go shopping, there are no fees involved,” Arundel said.
His younger sister Katelyn and her friends are on board too.
"It makes you feel better inside you're not just sitting there and watching Netflix and just kinda being bored, you're actually impacting somebody in a great way and you're doing it safely,” Katelyn said.
Arundel posted a flyer to Facebook on Friday and it's already received thousands of views and more than a hundred shares.
“I think our generation can lead by example and we’re trying to spark interest in other communities around the Chicagoland area and I think this is a great way to do it,” Arundel added.
