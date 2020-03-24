UAH coach talks coronavirus diagnosis

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville head coach and interim athletic director Cade Smith is speaking out for the first time since he was diagnosed with COVID-19.
For the the last four seasons, Smith has led the UAH Chargers volleyball program as head coach and has led the ladies to some historic accomplishments. They had their first NCAA South Regional Championship appearance to go along with 24 wins, both season’s best since 2005.
But the now interim athletic director is on the road to recovery against an Invisible opponent.
“I don’t even know anyone else that has it, Have no idea where I got it, but it got me," said Smith.
Smith was diagnosed with COVID-19 last week. He’s 37 years old.
“It was last Saturday, March 14. Just started feeling bad. My wife and I were outside at park, at little league game, and I told her I feel bad we gotta go. So we went straight home and started to run a pretty good fever,” he said,
Smith went to an area urgent care and had a flu test conducted. He decided to still get tested for COVID-19 at UAH and found out his results Wednesday, March 18.
'You know, actually after we went to that urgent care on Sunday, my fever had gotten back down to where it was manageable, pretty much nothing there, and had two or three days where I didn’t have any symptoms, was up and about and doing things around the house," said Smith.
Smith and his wife, Kayla, have had an outpouring of support from friends and family and the UAH Chargers family during his recovery.
“I just think, stay in is the most important thing. And if you think that you have it, you need to drink a lot of fluids," he said. "We’ve had so many people drop stuff off at our porch and talked to my wife at a distance. I’ve pretty much stayed inside, but they want to check on us. If you’re able to do that, do it, but be safe.”
