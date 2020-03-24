Two charged with attempted murder in Scottsboro

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - Scottsboro Police arrested two men after responding to a ‘shots fired’ call Monday evening.
Police said it happened in the 100 block of Happiness Drive in Scottsboro.
When officers got to the scene, they found out out someone fired multiple shots into a home with people inside.
They said no one was hurt.
Police were given a description of the suspect’s vehicle and eventually made two arrests.
Police arrested 22-yer-old Chad Demont Chubb Jr. and 27-year-old Cody Dewayne Wordlaw.
Both suspects were charged with 3 counts of attempted murder, discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling and 2nd degree possession of marijuana.
Police also found a handgun, drugs and money.
Both suspects were taken to the Jackson County Jail. Chubb’s bond is set at $160,300. Wordlaw’s bond is set at $155,300.
The investigation is ongoing.
