Saban encourages Alabamians to stay home amid COVID-19 outbreak

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (WSFA) - University of Alabama head coach Nick Saban shared his message Tuesday about stopping the spread of the coronavirus.
In a video posted to the University of Alabama’s football Twitter account Saban, in a special message, not only thanked those on the front lines fighting the current COVID-19 outbreak but also reiterated social-distancing and health guidelines being echoed by health officials in state and abroad.
“We look forward to all that’s to come, including the opportunity to play college football this fall,” said Saban. “But the best and safest way to ensure that happens is to listen to the experts, follow their guidelines and take care of each other.”
“We are in this together,” Saban said in the video message. “And as one team we will get through this difficult time.”
Saban says the Alabama football program continues to roll on with all staff working from home.
State officials have also opened a new, toll-free number for people who develop symptoms and need to be tested. For more on how to get tested, you can call 1-888-264-2256. This is not a medical helpline.
