Restaurants encourage Great American Takeout Tuesday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Locally and around the country, restaurants are teaming up for Great American Takeout Tuesday.
COVID-19 has shuttered dining rooms across the state of Alabama, but restaurants are finding ways to still bring in business. Many are asking customers to order to-go or delivery meals and head to social media with #TheGreatAmericanTakeout.
Looking for a restaurant to order from during COVID-19? See our entire list of area restaurants and the services they offer at this time.
