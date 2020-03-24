2020 Panoply Arts Festival cancelled

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The 38th Panoply Arts Festival is cancelled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
The festival was originally planned for April 24-April 26.
The Huntsville Board of Directors made the decision to protect the health of the community.
Starting in April, Arts Huntsville’s social media will feature the local visual artists, musicians and art organizations that were supposed to participate in Panoply 2020. This way people can still enjoy and support local artists and organizations by making online purchases and utilizing ‘virtual tip jars.’
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.