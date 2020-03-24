Pandemic prompts Ala. driver’s license office changes

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency is rolling out a few changes at local driver’s license offices.
Due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, ALEA is suspending all road tests, though online license renewal is still available. If you need to make certain changes, you will have to do that in person.
“You are required to have a photo taken every 8 years at a driver license office, said ALEA State Trooper Michael Carswell. "You cannot change your address online. However, you can send us a change of address form to the driver license office. Once that’s received, you can do that online.”
And there’s a reminder that everyone has a 60-day grace period following the expiration date on your license. In case you have to visit a license location, ALEA is offering curbside check-in and screening.
ALEA encourages you to call your local office to make sure it’s open before going.
