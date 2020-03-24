NASCAR goes virtual amid COVID-19 pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the global pandemic known as COVID-19 continues to halt sporting events in North America, NASCAR drivers are finding an alternative to simulate their racing experience.
On Sunday some of the top drivers in the sport competed at a virtual Homestead-Miami Speedway in what’s known as the iRacing Pro Invitational Series.
Many drivers believe if they can’t drive in real life, the virtual world is the next best thing.
“So this is a huge opportunity on Sunday to showcase iRacing simulation”, Cup driver Christopher Bell said prior to the race. “Most importantly us drivers being able to put on a show for the fans that tune in.”
Denny Hamlin won Sunday’s race over Dale Earnhardt Junior. Before the race, Denny Hamlin pledged, to donate $5,000 if he won. Fellow racer Kevin Harvick matched Hamlin’s pledge. iRacing and NASCAR on FOX pledged $5,000 each to help with the COVID-19 Pandemic.
As sports evolve, NASCAR continues to make in roads to staying relevant.
