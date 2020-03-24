Multiple Jackson county employees quarantined after weekend arrest

JACKSON COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Seven employees of Jackson county are now under self-quarantine following an arrest made over the weekend.
Chief Deputy Rocky Harnen confirmed James Hunter Scott, 25 of Stevenson, was arrested on Sunday morning. Upon his arrest, Scott notified officers he had been exposed to another individual diagnosed with COVID-19.
Jackson county officials were able to confirm the person Scott was exposed to verifying his story.
Jasper, TN Police and the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation are now handling the Scott’s case.
For the latest on these employees and others in the area, follow our coronavirus news page.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.