Lawrence Medical Center serves as COVID-19 testing site

MOULTON, Ala. (WAFF) - Lawrence county residents gained two new COVID-19 testing centers this week.
According to our news partners at the Moulton Advertiser, Lawrence Medical Center (LMC) and Lawrence Medical Urgent Care Clinic are now serving as testing sites for the area.
LMC CEO Dean Griffin noted that potential patients being tested at the Medical Center on Hospital Street in Moulton will need an order from a physician to be tested.
“Most physicians are performing telephone consultations for patients who believe they may have COVID-19 symptoms and can send us an order for testing,” he said.
“We will collect the specimen to be tested while the patient is in their vehicle,” Griffin said. “These specimens are sent to the State lab and are taking 4 to 7 days for results to come back.”
Once results are received, Griffin said the patient would be notified by the hospital or by their primary care physician.
For further information, see the Moulton Advertiser here.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.