Lawrence County High cafeteria worker killed in Hartselle crash

(WAFF) - Authorities have identified one of the victims of a Saturday afternoon crash in Hartselle as a cafeteria worker at Lawrence County High School.
The two-vehicle wreck happened on Danville Road around 3 p.m. on Saturday.
Wendi Turner died in that crash, along with her husband, Kenneth. The two were airlifted from the scene and taken to Huntsville Hospital, where they died.
Kenneth worked on Redstone Arsenal, according to an obituary with Parkway Funeral Home.
“We’re shocked and very saddened by the death of Wendi and her husband,” said Lawrence County Schools Superintendent Jon Bret Smith. “Wendi was always kind and always smiling, and I never heard anyone every say anything bad about her.”
A teenager involved in the wreck was taken to Huntsville Hospital, but has since been released.
