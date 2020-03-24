Latest Tennessee news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CDT

VIRUS OUTBREAK-TENNESSEE
Tennessee cities, counties broaden closures amid coronavirus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — More local governments in Tennessee are issuing strict orders for nonessential businesses to shut down temporarily and people to stay at home as much as possible to curb the spread of the coronavirus. On Monday, Knox County, Sumner County, Chattanooga, Memphis and others followed Nashville in issuing so-called safer-at-home orders. The directives strongly discourage any gatherings and ban those with more than 10 people. Various businesses are exempt, including grocery stores, pharmacies and restaurants offering takeout and delivery. At the state level, Gov. Bill Lee has ordered restaurants to restrict service to takeout and delivery, gyms to close and people to stop gathering in groups of more than 10.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-FUNERALS
Grieving and saying goodbye in the time of coronavirus
CHICAGO (AP) — The coronavirus that has upended nearly every element of public life also has dramatically changed the way people grieve for the dead. Ministers have closed their doors to funerals. Fear of quarantine has prevented families from flying in to pay their last respects. Cemeteries have drastically altered what they do out of fear that some mourners who don't know they are infected with coronavirus might infect others. And elderly people who have lost spouses can't hug or so much as be in the same room with their children and grandchildren at the exact time they need them most.
FINANCE COMMISSIONER-TENNESSEE
Tennessee names acting finance and administration leader
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee has named an acting replacement to the state finance commissioner, who is leaving the post to the lead governor's coordination of the coronavirus response. The Department of Finance and Administration announced Monday that deputy finance commissioner Eugene Neubert will serve as the acting commissioner. Commissioner Stuart McWhorter is stepping aside to head up Gov. Bill Lee's COVID-19 team, which includes leaders of state emergency, health and military departments. Neubert has been the finance department's deputy commissioner since 2015. He previously served for four years as deputy commissioner of the Tennessee Department of Health.
OFFICER KILLED
Teen's vehicular manslaughter case moved to adult court
NASHVILLE (AP) — A teenage driver will face a vehicular manslaughter charge in adult court in connection with a fiery collision with a police car that killed a Nashville officer. A juvenile court judge transferred the case to adult court Monday, meaning Jayona Brown could receive a more severe punishment if convicted. Investigators allege Brown drove through an intersection on July 4, 2019, hitting officer John Anderson's cruiser. She was 17 at the time. The Tennessean reports the 28-year-old officer was also speeding when the cars collided. Brown's attorney says both parties contributed to the crash and argued the case should be settled in civil court.
VIRUS OUTBREAK-DISASTER LOANS
Small businesses can apply for loans as result of virus
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee small businesses that have been economically harmed as a result of the coronavirus outbreak can apply for U.S. Small Business Administration disaster loans. The state Department of Economic and Community Development said in a news release last week that small businesses and nonprofit organizations are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans of up to $2 million. The funds are to be used for financial obligations and operating expenses. The request for the economic injury disaster loan declaration was submitted Wednesday.
COUPLE SLAIN
Dispute between 1 couple leads to killing of another couple
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Authorities say a domestic dispute between a Tennessee couple led to the fatal shootings of another couple. The Knoxville News Sentinel cited an arrest citation in reporting 31-year-old Ronnie Edward Johnson of Alcoa was in a dispute with his fiancée while driving through a Knox County neighborhood Saturday night when the woman escaped and ran to a nearby home. Authorities say Johnson rammed the vehicle into the home in an attempt to run down the woman, and then fatally shot the occupants. Knox County Sheriff's Office deputies took Johnson into custody at the scene. He was jailed on murder and other charges. It wasn't immediately clear whether he has an attorney.