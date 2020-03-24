Jackson County hosts drive-thru flu, COVID-19 screening, collection site

SCOTTSBORO, Ala. (WAFF) - School is closed, but the parking lot of Scottsboro Junior High is now being used by health professionals to test patients for the flu and COVID-19.
In an effort to help reduce the spread and see if they could pull off the drive-thru process, Highlands Medical Center and surrounding agencies only allowed patients with a doctor’s order and appointment for testing.
“We are able to protect the workers who are here collecting the screenings, we’re able to protect the patients in the car, we’re able to keep people from going into the physician offices and ER’s and into the urgent cares who may actually be exposed," said Wendi Raeuchle, director of marketing for the Jackson County Healthcare Authority.
Raeuchle said they tested 17 patients for coronavirus. Test results can take up to 72 hours to come back.
In the meantime, Raeuchle has some advice to those who are not sick.
“Stay home if you don’t have to be out, if you don’t need to be at the store, if you have to be at the store try to stay 6 ft away from people. If we all do that and wash our hands, that will go a long way towards preventing the spread of the virus,” said Raeuchle.
Most importantly, she said her staff is prepared and ready to serve the community.
Organizers will meet Tuesday morning to determine if they can keep the clinic running and at that location.
