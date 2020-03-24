Jackson County EMA discusses storm shelter safety during coronavirus pandemic

SCOTTSBORO Ala. (WAFF) -If you’re nervous about having to choose between social distancing, and safety from a storm, here’s what the experts say.
The National Weather Service reports to seek shelter from the immediate danger
Jackson County EMA director Paul Smith said you shouldn’t arrive too early and to stay inside of your vehicles for social distancing.
He said they do have concerns that people won't be able to stay 6 feet away inside the shelter.
“But I think we are at the point to where individuals have to make the decision whether they want to risk being killed by a storm or be sickened by COVID-19. The weather service and the Department of Public Health have decided that you should take care shelter due to storms being more dangerous,” said Smith.
If you're in the area and need to take shelter, go to the sheriff's garage.
That's located on the south side of the square.
The basement will be opened if there’s a tornado warning.
