Homemade masks aren’t recommended, state health officer says

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Tutorials for how to make masks using fabric and elastic have spread on the internet during the coronavirus outbreak, but Alabama State Health Officer Scott Harris said homemade masks aren’t recommended.
The masks are not considered effective at preventing the spread of COVID-19, Harris said Monday.
“In spite of all the pictures you see all over the world of people using these masks, there’s no evidence that those are effective, and we would not recommend that people use them,” Harris said.
Some retailers have provided supplies to have people make masks for medical personnel, but Harris said healthcare providers shouldn’t use them.
“There is absolutely no recommendation to use those to healthcare providers. They are not considered effective, and we would not recommend you using those,” Harris said.
Harris said N95 respirator masks are the only masks that can prevent infection from COVID-19, which can be transmitted through the airborne route.
The Centers for Disease Control says homemade masks should be used as a last resort for health care providers if facemasks aren’t available:
“In settings where facemasks are not available, HCP might use homemade masks (e.g., bandana, scarf) for care of patients with COVID-19 as a last resort. However, homemade masks are not considered PPE, since their capability to protect HCP is unknown. Caution should be exercised when considering this option. Homemade masks should ideally be used in combination with a face shield that covers the entire front (that extends to the chin or below) and sides of the face.”
UAB acknowledged it could tap into homemade masks if the need got to a certain level.
“We have partnered with a group of individuals who actually do have the ability to sew that material if we need to go to that level. What we have done is we have tiered our process and we have certain trigger points, where we will then know what our next level of options are," said Laura Kowalczyk, UAB Vice President for Supply Chain and Support Services.
The nation has seen a shortage of personal protective equipment for medical professionals, but Baptist Health CEO Russ Tyner said they have what they need and feel confident.
“We have adequate testing supplies and adequate personal protection equipment in our facility for the foreseeable future, and that is at or about a week. So we are taking this a week at a time," Tyner said. "We are making contingency plans that extend months into the future. But when we look at our supplies, we know that they are adequate for what we expect over the coming week. And we think we can manage through that fairly easily this week if we see what we expect to see. But things change moment to moment. We also have seen a pretty reliable supply chain so while we are using a significant number, we are conserving what we can, and we expect to see additional supplies. So it’s workable at the moment.”
Montgomery’s Jackson Hospital also acknowledged the nationwide shortage of masks.
“This is not specific to Jackson Hospital, nor does it hinder our dedication to the wellbeing of our community. Staff members at Jackson Hospital are trained in the use of the available personal protective equipment, in accordance with the CDC guidelines to ensure the safety of our staff and patients,” the hospital said in a statement.
Harris said the homemade masks could be useful in one situation. If a person has the virus and is coughing, the mask could keep droplets from spreading while that person is being transported or is in public.
