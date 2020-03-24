Homemade masks aren’t recommended, state health officer says

“We have adequate testing supplies and adequate personal protection equipment in our facility for the foreseeable future, and that is at or about a week. So we are taking this a week at a time," Tyner said. "We are making contingency plans that extend months into the future. But when we look at our supplies, we know that they are adequate for what we expect over the coming week. And we think we can manage through that fairly easily this week if we see what we expect to see. But things change moment to moment. We also have seen a pretty reliable supply chain so while we are using a significant number, we are conserving what we can, and we expect to see additional supplies. So it’s workable at the moment.”