First Alert Weather Day: Tornado watch through 10 p.m.

The First Alert Weather Day continues this evening and we are expecting severe weather to move across the Tennessee Valley from now until midnight. A tornado watch is in effect for the entire viewing area through 10 p.m. All modes of severe weather will be possible, including strong, long tracked tornadoes, large hail, damaging winds, deadly lightning and flooding.
Please know where your safe place is and if your community storm shelter is open this evening. Develop your safety plan now and start charging mobile devices in case we have power outages. Storms will likely be supercellular in nature as they enter a very unstable atmosphere over north Alabama and middle Tennessee. The severe threat will likely end around midnight as the storms exit NE Alabama.
Skies will clear rapidly by Wednesday morning with a mostly sunny afternoon, Highs will be in the low 70s. Warmer and dry weather is expected for the rest of the week.
