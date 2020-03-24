First Alert Weather Day: Several rounds of severe storms possible today

Happy Tuesday! Today is a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential of severe weather.
We are keeping an eye on storms that are moving through along a warm front this morning. These have the potential to be severe as they move across the Tennessee. Any storm that is a “right mover,” moving west to east, poses a threat at being strong, possibly severe. This could also bring a tornado threat as well. There will be periods of heavy rain through the morning with gusty winds and a chance at some large hail near 1.00”. Round 1 of storms will be between 5am and 11am moving in from the southwest.
Round 2 will be during the mid-afternoon and evening as more storms develop ahead of a cold front to our west. After the warm front this morning we will see wind kick up out of the south at 10 to 25 mph. This will bring in a lot more warmth and moisture. Temperatures have the potential to climb into the mid to upper 70s. The warmer we get, the better the threat that our evening storms will be strong to severe. Storms are likely to move into northwest Alabama after 5pm and push east from there into the evening. We will also have the threat at damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes with this wave of storms. These will be more likely in storms that are supercells before becoming more linear later on. Rain totals between the two rounds of storms will be between 1 to 3 inches.
Once the cold front pushes through during the overnight tonight we will clear out and cool off a bit. Wednesday will be slightly cooler with plenty of sunshine and then we will see some much warmer weather to end the week!
Meteorologist Brandon Spinner
