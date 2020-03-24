First Alert Weather Day: Several rounds of severe storms possible today

Round 2 will be during the mid-afternoon and evening as more storms develop ahead of a cold front to our west. After the warm front this morning we will see wind kick up out of the south at 10 to 25 mph. This will bring in a lot more warmth and moisture. Temperatures have the potential to climb into the mid to upper 70s. The warmer we get, the better the threat that our evening storms will be strong to severe. Storms are likely to move into northwest Alabama after 5pm and push east from there into the evening. We will also have the threat at damaging winds, hail, and tornadoes with this wave of storms. These will be more likely in storms that are supercells before becoming more linear later on. Rain totals between the two rounds of storms will be between 1 to 3 inches.