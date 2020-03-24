Fighting coronavirus fraud at the federal level

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The coronavirus is just another opportunity for scam artists to take advantage of the most generous and most vulnerable among us.
Jay Town, U.S. Attorney for the Northern District of Alabama, said he has created a group of people in his office focused on monitoring and investigating COVID-19 fraud.
Town said there are a lot of possible coronavirus scams like fake charities, selling fake coronavirus cures and even fake medical supplies.
“If you are seeking some sort of medical device or garment or mask, whatever it might be, make sure it is from a reputable company," Town said.
Town said everyone needs to report any type of fraud, because if it is happening to you, you can guarantee it’s happening to someone else too.
“We’re all in this together," Town said. “Not just to get through this pandemic ourselves but also to avoid becoming victims or allowing our neighbors to become victims. It’s important you report any type of fraudulent or attempted fraudulent activity to authorities so we can address it directly.”
Town said people need to be vigilant and think twice about weird emails or calls.
“People need to be self aware," he said. "They need to understand that the CDC and the WHO probably aren’t going to email them directly and solicit their advice.”
Town said he and his staff are still focused on all the other jobs they have to do, they are just adding coronavirus fraud to the list.
If you know of any COVID-19 fraud or suspect fraud please contact the National Center for Disaster Fraud hotline at 1-866-720-5721.
