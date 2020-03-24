Fever clinic opening in Hartselle

HARTSELLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Decatur Morgan Hospital is opening a fever clinic at Hartselle Family Practice Tuesday morning.
The clinic is located at 1211 Highway 31 NW, Suite B. It will operate from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
This clinic is being established as a testing site for patients who have already been prescreened by their health care provider.
The clinic is for adults ages 18 and older who have a referral or order from their health care provider and have exhibited a broad range of upper respiratory illnesses, including influenza, sore throat, strep throat, fevers or potential exposure to COVID-19.
Patients will only be tested for COVID-19 if testing is indicated by their clinic medical exam. Not all patients will be tested for COVID-19.
Patients who come to the fever clinic will call 256-773-6017 and wait in their car upon arrival. Preliminary registration information will be collected while the patient remains in the car.
The patient will be evaluated and possibly tested in their car. If you have a mask at home, the clinic requests that you wear it.
Please bring your photo ID, insurance card and cellphone, if you have one.
The clinic visit will be billed to your health insurance. No money will be collected on-site.
Any person with a medical emergency such as shortness of breath or respiratory distress should call 911 or go to the nearest hospital emergency department.
