Department of Corrections coronavirus order expected to cost county taxpayers

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - A safety measure to curb the coronavirus is coming with a price tag, and county taxpayers will be footing the bill.
On March 20, the Alabama Department of Corrections announced it will not be accepting any jail inmates for 30 days. The announcement came as part of Gov. Kay Ivey’s emergency declaration to curb the spread of COVID-19.
There are exceptions for critical mental health and medical cases.
The latest ADOC statistical report from December 2019 states there are 2,565 ADOC inmates in county jails.
These inmates are under ADOC jurisdiction, but the jails pay for the majority of feeding, clothing, protecting and providing healthcare for the inmates while incarcerated at the county level.
In December, a WAFF investigation showed the Madison County Jail spent an estimated $6,302.34 for 169 state inmates in a single day.
If that cost ratio is maintained, the county spends $189,070.20 on state inmates over 30 days.
Madison County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Brent Patterson said at the time the driving factors was keeping them healthy.
“The medical situation in the jail, healthcare, it’s not cheap. We have a very, very well ran medical unit in the jail over there, and it’s not free,” he said.
The December 2019 reports states that there were 208 inmates in the jail under ADOC jurisdiction.
In Limestone County, there were 44.
Limestone County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Stephen Young said there are concerns beyond just the cost. Those who violate their parole will have to stay in the jail longer.
”More likely to damage facilities, fight with other people, harm themselves, it can be a cost and a risk issue physically," he said.
The DOC pays each county jail $2.25 per state inmate per day. The minimum estimated cost of housing an inmate at the Madison County jail is $47.61. In Limestone, it’s $48.82.
Alabama’s Supreme Court suspended all noncritical in-person proceedings, and Limestone and Madison Counties both suspended jury trials. As a result, the number of state inmates under jail supervision is not likely to rise sharply.
The DOC will reevaluate its moratorium at the end of the 30 day period.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.