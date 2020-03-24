ADPH creates hotline, email for COVID-19 information

MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WAFF) - The Alabama Department of Public Health has created a new source for COVID-19 information.
There is now a statewide general information hotline and email address to answer questions.
This is separate from the testing hotline.
The toll-free hotline is 800-270-7268 Telephone calls are answered from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m. daily.
The COVID-19 general information email address is covid19info@adph.state.al.us.
The testing hotline is 888-264-2256. This hotline provides information about available testing sites and hours of operation. Callers will be asked for their zip code to help locate the site nearest them.
For more information visit the ADPH website.
