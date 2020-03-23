Where to go for coronavirus testing in the Tennessee Valley

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville Hospital has several locations where you could get tested for COVID-19.
Drive-thru clinics are set up at John Hunt Park, on the corner of Governor’s Dr. and Franklin St. in Huntsville and on Washington St. in Athens.
Not everyone will get tested for coronavirus, a doctor on site will examine a patient’s symptoms and then decide if they need the test.
All people need to do is drive up, answer a few questions and then wait in their car for a call from the medical professionals standing by.
Last week, the clinic at John Hunt Park only tested people if they had a note from a doctor. This week, there will be doctors at John Hunt Park to check people out, so no note is required.
The clinics at John Hunt park and on Governor’s Dr. are open Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
The clinic on Washington St. in Athens is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Huntsville Hospital System COO Jeff Samz said whether or not you do feel sick please social distance, that is the best way to stop the spread of this virus.
Samz also said if you feel sick, stay at home!
