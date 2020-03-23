Virtual recovery support meetings begin Monday

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Partnership for a Drug-Free Community’s new Recovery Resource Hub program started offering free Virtual Recovery Support meetings on Monday.
Anyone needing support services can connect to a meeting at pre-scheduled times using a computer, tablet or smartphone. To connect, go to Zoom’s Meeting Page or go to, join.zoom.us and enter the Meeting ID: 336 810 9650.
Meetings will be held at 2 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On Tuesdays and Thursdays, meetings will be at 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.
“Partnership’s mission is as important as ever, and we will continue to do everything we can to provide prevention, education and awareness on substance use in our community,” said Wendy Reeves, Partnership’s acting executive director.
Anyone looking for recovery resources should contact Partnership’s Hub at 256-539-7339.
Copyright 2020 WAFF. All rights reserved.