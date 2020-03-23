UAH joins effort to find effective drugs against COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The University of Alabama in Huntsville has joined the fight against coronavirus.
A professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at UAH is part of an effort led by Oak Ridge National Laboratory (ORNL) in Tennessee that applies the power of supercomputers to screen compounds for effectiveness against the pandemic COVID-19 virus.
Dr. Jerome Baudry says his lab in UAH’s Shelby Center for Science and Technology is involved in applying ORNL’s SUMMIT, the most powerful supercomputer on the planet, to examine existing compounds that may have COVID-19 efficacy.
“We have several daily teleconferences with all of us involved, and that’s about 30 people so far. It is a non-stop effort, pretty much 24/7,” Dr. Baudry says.
“We are at this point focusing on repurposing existing drugs,” he says. “That is, to take existing drugs from the shelf and find which ones are active against either the virus itself or can help in treating or mitigating the effects of infection in the severe cases.”
Compounds under review include drugs already available with safe profiles, as well as natural products. Compounds identified as possible future drugs will also be studied. In the initial stage, no new drugs will be under development.
For more information, visit the UAH website.
