Storms this morning, First Alert for Severe Storms Tuesday

The First Alert is out for Tuesday due to the potential of strong to severe storms during the afternoon and evening. All forms of severe weather may be possible, with damaging winds, hail, and a few tornadoes. There will be a few morning storms moving through the Valley early Tuesday, but the main threat for strong storms will be during the afternoon and evening. There may be a few isolated supercells ahead of the main line of storms, which would bring the better threat of tornadoes. These could start as early as 5 pm. However, the main line of storms will be slightly later in the evening and this brings the threat of strong winds, hail, and embedded tornadoes, as well as heavy rain. This is an evolving situation so keep checking back for more details!