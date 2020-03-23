Planning ahead for Tuesday’s storm chances

MORGAN COUNTY, Ala. (WAFF) - Maintaining a 6-foot-distance, that’s what you’ve been hearing for the past few weeks as it relates to close contact with people.
However, this could change and we need you to be prepared.
“In the situation where you would have bad weather, that’s going to potentially force you to be closer than the recommended standard with COVID-19 restrictions," Nat Richardson said.
Richardson, President of Decatur Morgan Hospital says, it’s important to prioritize your safety with the chance of severe weather.
Morgan County commission chair Ray Long says, all storm shelters in morgan county WILL be open Tuesday.
“if a storms coming, it’s better to set that COVID 19 aside and get in a shelter because we know a tornado will damage you.” RAY
Morgan County Emergency Management Agency director Eddie Hicks is recommending people plan ahead for storms.
If you don’t have to go to a large community shelter, don’t.
Hicks says if you choose to go to a public shelter, you will be entering at your own risk.
“If you have alternatives, if you have relatives you can go to, that may be a better choice than going to a public shelter," Hicks explained.
Hicks says he’s recommended all shelter crews to do additional cleaning so they’re prepared if the shelter is needed Tuesday.
