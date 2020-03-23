Marshall County deputy resigns following domestic violence arrest

ALBERTVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Marshall County Sheriff’s Office says one of its deputies was arrested about three weeks ago.
On March 1, deputy Gage Wilson and Kristy Labelle were arrested by Albertville police and charged with domestic violence. The sheriff’s office confirms the two were dating.
They were released on bond the next day.
Wilson was placed on administrative leave pending an internal investigation.
The sheriff’s office says Wilson later tendered his resignation.
