Madison county officials recommend severe weather shelter plan

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - The Huntsville-Madison County Emergency Management Agency (EMA) is recommending residents consider their plan for shelter with the possibility of severe weather this week.
The decision to seek protection in a community storm shelter may be more difficult this spring by the restrictions in place for COVID-19.
“Each individual needs to make an educated decision on where and when to shelter from strong winds or tornado,” said EMA Director Jeffrey Birdwell.
At this time, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is recommending your first priority is to protect yourself from a potential tornado. The decision to open a community shelter will be made at the local or county level. Before you go to a community shelter, check with your community shelter manager to ensure they will be open and if there are considerations in place for COVID-19. Wherever you choose to shelter, use as many precautions as possible to inhibit the spread of coronavirus.
For a list of community shelters, view the emergency area map on the Huntsville-Madison County EMA website.
