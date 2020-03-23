Madison county officials recommend severe weather shelter plan

At this time, the Alabama Department of Public Health (ADPH) is recommending your first priority is to protect yourself from a potential tornado. The decision to open a community shelter will be made at the local or county level. Before you go to a community shelter, check with your community shelter manager to ensure they will be open and if there are considerations in place for COVID-19. Wherever you choose to shelter, use as many precautions as possible to inhibit the spread of coronavirus.