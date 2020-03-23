Madison City employee infected with COVID-19, recovering at home

MADISON, Ala. (WAFF) - A Madison City employee has tested positive for COVID-19 and is recovering at home.
A statement from Mayor Paul Finley’s office confirms that an engineering department employee tested positive for the virus on Sunday.
The employee began feeling ill after getting home from work last Wednesday.
The employee self-quarantined immediately and stayed away from work on Thursday and Friday.
The employee will remain on quarantine for 14 days.
The city says other employees who came in close contact with the infected person were also asked to self-quarantine.
The engineering department was also closed and disinfected.
