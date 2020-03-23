Huntsville City Schools delivering meals to students by bus

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - Huntsville City Schools is keeping buses rolling Monday morning, but there wont be any children on them.
The sound of a horn may mean lunchtime for students in a few Huntsville neighborhoods.
Huntsville City Schools superintendent Christie Finley says all week buses will be delivering breakfast and lunches.
But the buses aren't going to all their routes. Finley says the buses will be coming to seven apartment and mobile home complexes in the Newson Road and Edmonton Heights area.
Students are being asked to look for the bus; listen for the horn and come get their meal!
Finley says the meals will be handed to the students from the bus door.
This includes the Cherokee Bend Apartments, Squaw Valley Apartments, Edmonton Heights Apartments, Meadow Hills Apartments, Northwoods Homes, Shady Grove Mobile Homes and Merrimac Manor Mobile Homes.
“We are continuing to look at needs in our community and communities that may not be able to easily access our four fixed sites,” says Dr. Jeffrey Wilson, Huntsville City Schools director of operations.
If your neighborhood didn't make the list, don't worry. The district is still giving out meals to students at four schools in Huntsville just like last week.
Those are:
Lee High — 2500 Meridian Street, Huntsville, AL 35811
Lakewood Elementary — 3501 Kenwood Drive, Huntsville, AL 35810
Morris Elementary/Middle — 4801 Bob Wallace Avenue, Huntsville, AL 35805
Chaffee Elementary — 7900 Whittier Road, Huntsville, AL 35802
