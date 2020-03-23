How to help Huntsville Fire & Rescue provide the best response during COVID-19

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - As the outbreak of COVID-19 continues to unfold, it is important to take steps to protect first responders.
The City of Huntsville’s Fire and Rescue Department provided the following steps to help their staff to continue to provide the best service they can to the community.
BEFORE DIALING 911, CONSULT BY PHONE WITH PRIMARY CARE PHYSICIAN
If you have minor to moderate symptoms consistent with COVID-19 (which include a cough, fever or a runny nose) and/or recent travel, PLEASE STAY HOME and consult via telephone with your primary care physician. The Alabama Department of Public Health is also available to answer questions at 1-800-252-1818.
IF CONDITIONS BECOME LIFE-THREATENING, CALL 911
If conditions worsens and is more severe, call 911 and relay important information regarding symptoms to the dispatcher. Be sure to mention if any coronavirus symptoms (cough, fever, difficulty breathing or runny nose) are present. Also, detail any recent travel or if contact has been made with a confirmed COVID-19 patient. Relaying this information is pertinent so responding personnel will arrive to the scene with the appropriate Personal Protective Equipment.
ALL OTHER MEDICAL EMERGENCIES
If calling 911 for a medical emergency other than COVID-19 e.g. fall, vehicle collision, etc., it is still critical to tell dispatchers of possible symptoms and/or recent travel.
DO NOT VISIT A FIRE STATION IN PERSON
If symptoms are present, please do not stop at a fire station to be evaluated. This would not allow firefighters to be protected with the proper personal protective equipment before making contact.
