Funeral homes limit services, visitation time during pandemic

HUNTSVILLE, Ala. (WAFF) - This pandemic is affecting everything in some way, including funerals.
For now there are still funerals going on in North Alabama but many restrictions are in place.
Funerals of course usually bring large groups of people together to celebrate a person's life. But right now, families are having to honor their loved one's memory without everyone there.
Hazel Green Funeral Home posted a video over the weekend saying it's complying with state guidelines and making sure no more than 24 people are inside the building at any given time.
It’s also offering live streaming of services.
Ryan Kelsey, the funeral director at Colbert Memorial Funeral Home in Tuscumbia, says visitation time has been cut down significantly.
He told our news partners at the Times Daily that the business is also encouraging private graveside services. But Kelsey says they will still hold chapel services and honor all funeral plans that have already been made.
Kelsey says families have been understanding of the restrictions so far. But he adds he’s concerned about running out of masks, gloves and other personal protective equipment the staff wears.
